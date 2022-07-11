Microlink reinforces presence in Vietnam via digitalisation initiatives

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian-based technology solutions provider Microlink Solutions Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam-based water supply and treatment company AquaOne Corp, following on from its existing technology engagement with insurance provider Vien Dong Assurance Corp (VASS).

The MoU between the two will explore a number of areas, including digitalisation of business automation processes, business analytics, Internet of Things and advanced automation and monitoring technologies.

Microlink group CEO Ramlee Abdullah said the mission of the partnership is to provide a reliable and consistent supply of clean water to the local community.

“The digitalisation initiatives that we will explore together via this MoU will contribute to ensuring that AquaOne is able to achieve its drive for advanced business automation and becoming a pioneer in the field of environmental technology,” he said in a statement today.

AquaOne chairman Do Lien said it is confident that Microlink will be able to support the company in terms of technology.

The new venture continues the digitalisation work that Microlink is already carrying out in-country for VASS. In order to take its digital transformation journey to the next level, VASS approached Microlink to develop a blueprint for a Customer Data Platform, comprising several key components to achieve swift go-to-market and increased customer base.

“With the new Microlink Insurtech platform in place, VASS will be able to leverage on our foundation in the insurance industry to drive and build an ecosystem of businesses that is centred around our insurance products and services. We look forward to launching the new platform to the market,” said Lien, who is also VASS founder & chairman.