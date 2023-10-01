Microsoft acquires data processing unit maker Fungible

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft announced on Monday the acquisition of a startup company Fungible to deliver “multiple DPU (data processing unit) solutions, network innovation and hardware systems advancements.”

“Fungible’s technologies help enable high-performance, scalable, disaggregated, scaled-out data centre infrastructure with reliability and security,“ Girish Bablani, the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s Azure Core division, wrote in a blog post, said Xinhua.

“Today’s announcement further signals Microsoft’s commitment to long-term differentiated investments in our data center infrastructure, which enhances our broad range of technologies and offerings including offloading, improving latency, increasing data center server density, optimizing energy efficiency and reducing costs,“ he added.

The Fungible team will join Microsoft's data centre infrastructure engineering teams, according to Bablani.

“We are proud to be part of a company that shares Fungible’s vision and will leverage the Fungible DPU and software to enhance its storage and networking offerings,“ Fungible said in a statement.

It's the second data center-centric acquisition in recent months for Microsoft, following the purchase of high-speed fiber startup Lumenisity in December, according to a report by the TechCrunch.-Bernama