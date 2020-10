KUALA LUMPUR: Mid Valley Megamall (MWM) and The Gardens Mall (TGM) are undergoing sanitisation and disinfection at all common areas as well as three outlets after an employee of a tenant tested positive for Covid-19.

TGM and MVM managements today confirmed a positive Covid-19 case involving an employee of London Sales Cosmetics Sdn Bhd (LSC), the company that operates Origani and Élévatione Time Stops in TGM and Surreal by Élévatione Time Stops in MVM.

The employee informed her management at LSC on Oct 9 that one of her family members was exposed to the virus.

“She immediately isolated herself through self-quarantine and arrangements were made for her to take the Covid-19 test which was confirmed positive on Oct 10, 2020. She did not exhibit any symptoms of Covid-19,” TGM and MVM said in a statement.

The TGM and MVM managements were informed of the positive test result today.

Immediately on confirmation of the case, the Ministry of Health has been informed and contact tracing has commenced.

“Sanitisation and disinfection of all three outlets under LSC as well as all common areas throughout the entire two malls are ongoing. The three outlets were closed immediately and will remain so until further notice,” the malls said.

They added: “We would like to assure customers, tenants and visitors of TGM and MVM that their health and safety are of utmost importance. We have implemented precautionary measures to maintain high levels of cleanliness and hygiene as recommended by the government at both malls to ensure everyone’s health and safety. We will continue to monitor the situation closely together with the authorities and will provide updates as necessary.” -Bernama