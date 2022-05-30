Local retailers return as net buyers on Bursa last week

PETALING JAYA: Local retailers returned as net buyers of Malaysian equities once again at RM135.1 million last week, following the net selling by both local institutions and foreign investors.

“The previous occurrence when local retailers were the sole net buyers was on the week ended April 15,” MIDF Research said in its fund flow report today.

It said foreign investors were net sellers once again after being net buyers for a brief two weeks. Net outflows from the foreign investors summed up to RM83 million last week. Meanwhile, local institutions remained net sellers for the third consecutive week at RM52.1 million.

To date, international funds have been net buyers for 16 out of the 21 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM6.92 billion. They were net sellers on Monday and Tuesday at RM199 million before turning net buyers from Wednesday to Friday, totalling RM116 million.

Local institutions were net sellers the entire week except on Tuesday, where they net bought RM87.1 million. Their heaviest outflow came on Friday at RM77.6 million. The local institutions have been net sellers for 18 out of 21 weeks this year. To date, they have sold RM8.16 billion of equities.

Local retailers were net buyers every day of the week except on Wednesday, when they net sold RM260,000 of equities. Their strongest net buying day was Tuesday, at RM75.9 million. Local retailers have been net buyers for 13 out of 21 weeks of 2022. Year-to-date, local retailers have been net buyers at RM1.24 billion.

In terms of participation, all investor classes saw a decline for the week. Foreign investors saw a decrease in the average daily trade value (ADTV) by 19.7%. Additionally, local retailers and local institutions posted declines of 6.5% and 17.5% respectively in ADTV.