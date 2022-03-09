MIDF: ESG-discount on share prices an issue but EU crises has resulted in a pause

KUALA LUMPUR: Some Malaysian companies have seen their share prices perform poorly due to the so-called environmental, social and governance (ESG) discount.

MIDF Bhd group managing director Datuk Charon Wardini Mokhzani said they are trading lower than they ought to be despite a demand for their end products.

“That gap between where they are and where they ought to be is the discount. Of course, not all the companies in the sectors concerned are misbehaving,” he said during MIDF Green Conference “Beyond the Blah Blah Blah” today.

He added that many local companies are addressing the issues that have been raised and are correcting the misperceptions.

“Imagine (a situation), if conversely, we could command an ESG premium; where investors would be willing to pay more for green and where renewable energy producers, for example, or manufacturers only use renewable energy.

“That is also possible in Malaysia; we can generate solar and hydro power in an environmentally responsible way,’’ he said.

Charon Wardini said that until very recently, he was confident that the future would be green. But the events in Europe have caused him to pause.

“The price of hydrocarbons is at an all-time high. Oil at US$150, or even US$200 a barrel, is a distinct possibility. The share price of oil companies, which got beaten down during the pandemic, is now reaching all-time high.

“War in Europe threatens to reduce the supply of basic commodities such as food and oil and gas. This results in prices going up and what used to be an ESG discount for hydrocarbons has gone the other way,” he noted.

Similarly, in Malaysia, the ESG discount is going away too, he said. – Bernama