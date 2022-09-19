MIDF: Foreign investors remain net sellers last week, outflow at RM186.2m

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign investors continued to be net sellers during the holiday-shortened trading last week, disposing of RM186.2 million worth of equities compared to RM42.49 million worth of equities in the preceding week.

In its weekly fund flow report on Sept 19, MIDF Research (MIDF) opined that the net selling by foreign investors stemmed from higher-than-expected inflation data in the United States (US), prompting investors to expect another aggressive rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Sept 12 at RM47.5 million, before turning into net sellers from Sept 13 onwards.

The highest outflow was recorded on Sept 15 at RM153.8 million, while Sept 13 and 14 saw outflows of RM22.4 million and RM57.5 million, respectively, the research house said.

It noted that local institutions turned net sellers again last week, albeit at a much lower rate of -RM4.7 million, after briefly turning into net buyers in the previous week.

“They were net sellers from Monday (Sept 12) through Wednesday (Sept 14), with net outflows of RM35.2 million on Monday, RM40.8 million on Tuesday (13) and RM12.6 million on Wednesday,” it said.

However, they turned into net buyers on Sept 15, picking up RM84 million worth of equities before the market took a break on Sept 15.

Meanwhile, local retailers turned into net buyers again at RM190.8 million after net selling -RM48.8 million in the previous week.

Although they started the week with a net selling of RM12.3 million worth of equities, they had subsequently net bought RM63.2 million on Sept 13, RM70.1 million on Sept 14 and RM69.9 million on Sept 15, said MIDF.

Year-to-date, international investors have been net buyers for 24 out of the 37 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM7.93 billion, while local institutions were net sellers for 29 out of 37 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM9.91 billion.

“Local retailers have been net buyers for 24 out of 37 weeks of 2022. Year-to-date, they have net bought RM1.98 billion,” it added. - Bernama