MIFB 2023 to highlight innovations to tackle food security issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian International Food & Beverage (MIFB) trade fair, which is expected to host 350 exhibitors from over 50 countries this year, is set to spotlight sustainable innovations to tackle global food security issues.

To be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from July 12-14, MIFB 2023 aims to empower businesses in navigating new disruptions and challenges facing the food and beverage (F&B) industry, said its organiser Constellar.

“Local, regional, and international exhibitors will showcase their sundry products and services in the fair’s grand country pavilions -- featuring a record 50 nations, including central food hubs such as China and South Korea,” it said in a statement.

The fair will span eight key segments: meat and poultry; fish and seafood; dairy; drinks; confectionery and snacks; halal food; naturally healthy foods; and logistics and packaging.

‘’Starting from a 20.8 per cent contraction in 2020, Malaysia’s F&B industry has taken the brunt of a post-pandemic economic downturn across consecutive years, with many small and medium enterprises and local businesses forced to cease operations altogether.

‘’Now with rising costs greatly impacting the local F&B trade, navigating a potential global recession remains a daunting task for the industry even as social and tourism activities return to normalcy,’’ the company said.

Event director Hellen Woon said MIFB’s steadfast vision is to help build a resilient F&B ecosystem and empower businesses to continue growing even in the face of a challenging economic climate.

With the theme “Accelerating ASEAN’S Food Security and Sustainability”, MIFB is endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation and supported by the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau. -Bernama