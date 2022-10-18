Migrant mom with baby begs for food in NYC as critics blast ‘tragic’ humanitarian crisis

NEW YORK: A desperate migrant mom said she was reduced to begging on Staten Island of New York City (NYC) because her girls can’t stomach the food being served at the hotel where the city put them after they arrived in the Big Apple on a bus from Texas, Xinhua quoted the New York Post report last week.

“In a heartbreaking scene Monday, Catherine Cruz flagged down an SUV passing through a parking lot near Victory Boulevard and held her one-year-old baby, Scarlet Caiza, up to the front passenger’s window as she gestured with her hand toward her mouth,“ said the report.

Cruz said her other daughter, Lady Cruz, 7, hadn’t eaten anything since the family arrived at a nearby hotel three days earlier because the only food available there was cereal and pizza, it noted.

City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli blamed the situation on both US President Joe Biden and Mayor Eric Adams, who recently declared a state of emergency over the ongoing influx of migrants, according to the report.

“Only a fundamentally flawed federal policy could net this tragic result, and we warned the city that there are no resources whatsoever in this neighbourhood for this population,“ Borelli was quoted as saying.-Bernama