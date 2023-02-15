Miguel Angel from Spain is Kelantan FC’s sixth import player

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan FC have obtained the services of another import player, Miguel Ángel Garrido Cifuentes (pix) from Spain, ahead of the 2023 Super League competition which is scheduled to start on Feb 24.

Kelantan FC in a statement today said that the 32-year-old player signed a contract with the team for one season yesterday to strengthen their defence.

“Miguel Angel will undergo training with the team to adapt to the lineup and we hope that his experience of playing in Spain and Europe can have a big impact on Kelantan FC this season,“ said the statement.

Before this, five import players had signed contracts for one season with Kelantan FC, namely Kim Ming Kyu (South Korea), Christian Mangaron Rontini (Italy-Philippines), Kang Eui Chan (South Korea), Mario Arques (Spain), and Nuha Marong Krubally (Gambia). -Bernama