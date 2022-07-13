MINDEF's Housing Blueprint 3.0 created based on 3P aspirations: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence’s (MINDEF) Housing Blueprint 3.0 (BP3.0) launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today was created based on three main aspirations or 3P.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the 3P are pembinaan or construction of Rumah Keluarga Malaysia Angkatan Tentera Malaysia (RKMAT), penyelenggaraan or housing maintenance for Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel and veterans, and pemilikan or housing ownership for MAF personnel and veterans.

“The Housing Blueprint 3.0 was not formulated oversight and a lot of work has been put into it to make it happen.

“We had to scrutinise it and took into account the various relevant policies...not just the MINDEF Defence White Paper and Strategic Plan, or the MAF General Orders or the Orders of the Armed Forces, but also the 12th Malaysia Plan and the Guidelines and Regulations for Building Planning set by the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department.”

He said this in his speech at the launch of the MINDEF Housing Blueprint 3.0 at Wisma Perwira ATM here today.

Hishammuddin said there were three things in BP 3.0 that made it different from the two previous blueprints with the first being that it had a Risk Management Plan in terms of resources, governance and target groups.

“This means that if there were problems in terms of finance, land, non-compliance of contractors, changes in policies, and any other risk in the future, we already have proper plans to overcome it,” he said.

“The second is the all-new RKMAT financing method where all planning processes, construction of the houses right up to the handing-over of the units to MINDEF, were to be implemented by the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT).

“The third thing is that it involved the cooperation of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) which will create a special quota for MAF personnel, including its veterans, for each KPKT affordable housing development project.

The Housing Blueprint 1.0 was introduced in 2017, while the 2.0 edition was launched in 2019.

Hishammuddin said 4,200 new RKMAT units have been completed and occupied since the launch of Housing Blueprint 1.0, apart from another 552 RKMAT units which were expected to be completed and occupied by the middle and end of this year.

In terms of affordable housing, he said 3,500 housing units under the One Member One House (SASaR) programme in Sungai Besi were being built and were expected to be completed in 2025.

“This does not include 6,400 units to be built at the Genting Klang Camp and 974 units at the Wardieburn Camp,” he said, adding that under the MAF Veteran Housing initiative, 225 units had been repaired, while 28 new units had been built.

Meanwhile, at the event, the prime minister also launched a coffee table book entitled 'Ismail Sabri Yaakob: Leadership and Security Confronting the Covid-19 Threat), authored by Media and Strategic Communications Division director of the Prime Minister’s Office Datuk Ruhaidini Abd Kadir.-Bernama