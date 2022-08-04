Mindef to comply with PAC recommendations on LCS procurement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence will comply with all the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in continuing with the procurements under the littoral combat ship (LCS) project.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein(pix) said the ministry and all related stakeholders would study the report which was released today.

The ministry has given full cooperation and has always been transparent during the proceedings as well as the investigation process carried out by the PAC, he said.

“The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission investigation into the parties involved in the irregularities in the procurement of the vessels is still ongoing and we hope that the responsible parties will be brought to justice.

“Last April, the Cabinet agreed with the LCS Project Recovery Plan which allowed a mobilisation period of six months to enable negotiations to be made with the OEM (original equipment manufacturers) and vendors to finalise the forward planning of LCS procurement as desired and required by the Royal Malaysian Navy,“ he said in a statement.

Hishammuddin said the government had also established a special administrative committee that was tasked with closely monitoring the mobilisation process and reporting its progress to the Cabinet.

The PAC said MINDEF should present a substantive planning on military procurement to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Defence and Security from time to time by involving all stakeholders.

Another recommendation tabled by the PAC is for Mindef to review all options and set the best direction for the LCS project to ensure that public money is spent responsibly and for the ministry to present the progress report on the LCS every three months until the project is completed.-Bernama