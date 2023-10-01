Mindef to continue with light combat aircraft procurement plan: Mohamad

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will continue the plan to purchase 18 light combat aircraft, said its Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix).

He said the procurement of all 18 aircraft had been approved by the previous administration.

“We want the current Cabinet to approve what was approved (18 light combat aircraft) by the previous administration.

“The acquisition of light combat aircraft still remains at 18 and hopefully, as soon as possible, but it needs to go through certain processes,“ he told reporters after a working visit at Subang Air Base, here, today.

He said his ministry will also look at priorities and proposals to increase the assets of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) because it involves a large allocation.

“We want to complete what we should have and what needs to be upgraded (aircraft),” he said.

Commenting on preparations for the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA ‘23), Mohamad said Mindef had invited six countries to participate in the static and air shows.

“Two countries have confirmed participation. Thus far, 80 per cent of exhibitors have expressed commitment to participate in LIMA '23 which is the largest air and maritime show. The last time it was held was in 2019,” he said.

According to him, the LIMA '23 exhibition also provided Mindef and the Malaysian Air Forces the opportunity to look at defence assets from abroad, in addition to meeting and having strategic defence diplomacy.

The LIMA '23 exhibition is scheduled to take place from May 23 to 27, and is expected to see the participation of more than 600 exhibitors, from both local and international defence industry companies, and attract more than 50,000 delegates from home and abroad.

Also present were Mindef secretary-general Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz and Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.-Bernama