Mindef to have two more field hospitals in preparation for disaster

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will acquire two additional field hospitals involving an overall cost of RM47 million to face possible disasters and emergencies.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the acquisition was important for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to set up more field hospitals if needed, especially during the monsoon season.

“MINDEF is now in a high level of preparedness to help the relevant agencies, and just waiting for instructions from the Central Disaster Management Committee chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob,” he told reporters after visiting Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital here today.

Also present were Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Army chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain.

For the record, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the MAF set up and operated 10 field hospitals across the country to provide treatments to the patients.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said MINDEF will also improve its health services and facilities with all five military hospitals in the country expected to go through upgrading and maintenance processes.

He said it will involve RM30.66 million for medicine supply, RM4.67 million for medical equipment and RM2.6 million for building maintenance.

Apart from that, he said he had also received a report on Terendak Camp Military Hospital requiring more than normal maintenance and had instructed the tender process for the construction of the camp’s new hospital at a cost of RM325 million, to be expedited.

Hishammuddin said 19 military polyclinics (RSAT), 48 medical centres (PPAT) and 40 dental centres (PGAT) will also undergo upgrading involving costs of RM61 million for medical equipment and medicine supply, and another RM13.3 million for maintenance.

He said 50 units of field ambulances had also been purchased at a cost of RM27 million, which are expected to be received in December.

Overall, he said Mindef appreciated the cooperation given by all quarters, including the Ministry of Health, in empowering the MAF health initiatives.

“I will personally visit the military hospitals and other health facilities nationwide from time to time to ensure that all the upgrading works run smoothly for the interests of all military personnel and veterans, as well as their family members,” he added.-Bernama