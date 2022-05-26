Mining sector can generate RM6.7 bln investment in Sarawak

KUCHING: The mining sector in Sarawak is expected to generate investment worth RM6.7 billion, particularly in the midstream and downstream industries by 2030.

Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources II Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan(pix) said the sector could create at least 5,300 job opportunities in various fields and expertise, besides an economic spin-off of more than RM3.5 billion a year.

“The Sarawak government has seen the capability of the mining sector in the state to be developed among the main economic sectors that can bring prosperity for the Sarawak people,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s opening speech at the State Legislative Assembly here, today.

He said the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 has set three key initiatives to drive the industry.

The initiatives comprised empowering the State Minerals Management Authority, reform mining policies as well as the regulatory framework, develop geological mapping and further streamline mining activities, and enhance downstream activities and business model to spur the mining industry.

Awang Tengah who is also Sarawak Deputy Premier said the state government had approved an allocation of RM15 million under the 12th Malaysian Plan to conduct a study on the existence of natural minerals resources in an area spanning 2,616,422 hectares that have not yet been explored to complete Sarawak’s preliminary mineral data.

“This data will assist the Sarawak government to identify the industrial potential of mineral-based resources,” he said.

He added that the Geoscience and Mineral Resources Division was set up under his ministry on Feb 22, 2022 to focus on the sector’s development, besides ensuring the implementation of existing action plans.-Bernama