Minister denies wrongdoing over alleged harsh remark against journalist

PETALING JAYA: The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic Affairs has denied being “provocative” against a journalist over a question about the ban on gaming outlets in Kedah.

Idris Ahmad(pix) said in a brief reply in the Dewan Rakyat that “there were no elements of provocation”, reports Free Malaysia Today.

He was replying to V. Sivakumar Naidu (PH-Batu Gajah), who asked the minister to apologise for his verbal confrontation with the journalist from Free Malaysia Today.

“The language used was harsh and should be avoided. The reporter was doing her job. She wanted to know the reason for the Kedah government banning the 4D outlets,” he reportedly said.

On Sunday, Idris and Deputy Minister of Human Resources Datuk Awang Hashim avoided questions posed by the journalist.

The reporter wanted to know the rationale behind the immediate ban on betting outlets in Kedah which was announced by Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

However, the two men avoided answering the reporter’s question but began questioning her instead.

Idris, who is also the PAS vice-president, reportedly asked the journalist if she could tolerate her husband being a gambler, when she asked him to comment on the ban.

Awang meanwhile had asked the journalist to use Bahasa Malaysia.