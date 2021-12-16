Minister: Minimum marriage age for Muslim girls stays

PETALING JAYA: The government will not raise the minimum marriage age for Muslim women from 16 to 18, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad said.

“After considering the views of various states, the Jakim shariah law secretariat decided on September 22 that there is no necessity to raise the minimum marriage age for Muslim women,” the senator was quoted saying by The Malaysian Insight at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the shariah courts have already set various conditions for underage marriages.

They have already issued the standard operating procedure (SOP) for such marriages effective September 28, 2018.

Idris was responding to P. Kasthuriraani (Batu Kawan-Pakatan Harapan), who asked whether the government would raise the age of marriage to 18 and abolish the practice of child marriage.

Idris said on August 7, 2018, the federal territories mufti already announced that underage marriages will only be allowed after the couples have fulfilled conditions set by the shariah court.