Ministry aims to assist 25,000 women through Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM Programme

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) aims to assist 25,000 women nationwide through the Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM Programme by the end of this year.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun(pix), said a total of 17,125 women entrepreneurs, especially single mothers, housewives and persons with disabilities (PwD), have benefited from the initiative since its inception last year.

“This programme was introduced by the government to assist women affected by the Covid-19 pandemic so that they can earn their own income and be independent to help their families.

“We help the participants not only financially but we also care for them and monitor their progress through entrepreneurship courses and business coachings through strategic collaborations with various departments, agencies and corporate entities to ensure that the vision of this programme is achieved.”

She said this to reporters after officiating at the business coaching course which was attended by 231 participants of the Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM Terengganu programme here today.

Through the programme, participants will receive RM500 each to start a small business and they are constantly monitored by the ministry to ensure that they remain focused on improving the socio-economic status of their families.

Earlier, in her speech, Rina said women entrepreneurs could also venture into the e-commerce field and explore online marketplaces to market their products and services as they have greater potential than conventional businesses.

She added that the government offers many entrepreneurship schemes to assist small and medium enterprises, such as through TEKUN Nasional and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia.-Bernama