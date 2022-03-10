Ministry announces new cooking oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR: The price of five kilogramme (kg) bottled pure cooking oil will drop by RM2 to RM31.50 from RM33.50 previously effective Oct 8 until Nov 7.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the new price was set after the average price of crude palm oil (CPO recorded a decline.

In addition, he said the new price of pure cooking oil packaged in three kg bottles will drop to RM19.90 from RM21.10; two kg (RM13.50 from RM14.30); and one kg (RM7.10 from RM7.50).

“It is hoped that this new pricing will be of help to Malaysian families,“ he told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

Nanta also called on consumers to be the eyes and ears of the government and to lodge reports of unethical business practices to the ministry through the channels provided.-Bernama