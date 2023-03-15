Ministry assures sufficient supply of raw materials in Johor for Ramadan

KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) has assured that the supply of raw materials including vegetables in Johor is sufficient, even though the state is still hit by floods.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix) said the ministry through the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (FAMA) would bring in supplies from other states including Kuala Lumpur (Selayang Wholesale Market), Negeri Sembilan and Pahang (Cameron Highlands).

“God willing. Guaranteed by FAMA, (supplies) will be brought from other places to meet demand in the month of Ramadan,“ he told reporters after handing over aid for fishermen at the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board Complex here today.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Mohamad said the ministry was also assessing the damage caused by the floods with other agencies and ministries.

“NADMA, Health Ministry, Rural and Regional Development Ministry and FAMA are also doing their research,” he said, adding that the assessment was expected to take about a month.

Last December, the agriculture and agro-food sector suffered damage and losses amounting to RM111.95 million following the North East Monsoon (MTL).

It involved about 24,700 hectares of agriculture area and 12,000 farmers, breeders and agro-food operators throughout the country.

Floods once again hit the state on Feb 20 affecting 10 districts and more than 50,000 residents. -Bernama