Ministry mulls request for proposal for Labuan integrated port

LABUAN: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is considering calling a request for proposal (RFP) for the proposed Labuan integrated port project in Rancha-Rancha.

Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong(pix) said his ministry’s agency Labuan Port Authority (LPA) would come up with a complete guideline of the RFP for interested bidders.

“I have to wait for the guideline of RFP from LPA and subsequently will call for a RFP to invite project proponents to come in to give the best option and then LPA will review and evaluate it for MOT’s endorsement,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of the heads of agreement between Victoria STS Sdn Bhd and Fendercare Marine Asia Pacific Pte Ltd on the ship-to-ship cargo transfer collaboration.

In May 2012, the then Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Abdul Rahman Bakri said during his visit here that the proposed integrated port, estimated to cost RM1.4 billion, would be built on a 209-hectare site.

When completed, it would likely be operated by companies having a wide network and are well positioned to have more ships using the port.

Wee also said the issue of fewer ships calling at Labuan port would be studied thoroughly.

“Importantly, we need to have sufficient volume of cargo, complete and better facilities at the port to attract more shippers to come to our port... we need to have a comprehensive planning to resolve the issue,” he said.

Wee also stressed the need to relax reasonably the entry protocol (standard operating procedures) on ships calling at the port, and if it is too stringent and not similar to other ports, it could deter vessels to call at the port.

Meanwhile, Wee said his ministry was concerned over the absence of tutors for the Goods Driver Licence (GDL) applicants in Labuan.

“I already called up the Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim to study the issue and come up with a good solution.

“The absence of tutors to teach a six-hour theory in Labuan had forced applicants to travel to Kota Kinabalu and that will incur higher expenses for them... we try our best to facilitate,” he said.-Bernama