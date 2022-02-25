Ministry orders MCMC to monitor telcos, ensure top-notch services

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) has instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to carry out random monitoring on telecommunications companies (telcos) to ensure the quality of communication services experience continues to be at the best level.

Its Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix) said this action was needed to be taken so that the initiative to encourage more people to use the latest digital and technology platform would not be disrupted.

He said the performance audit must be undertaken continuously and MCMC must always be in touch with all telecommunications companies to make improvements to achieve the speed that has been set.

“Mobile broadband speed at above 20 Mbps (megabits per second) is tolerable, and we can still give them (telcos) time to improve their services.

“But, if the Internet speed is below 20 Mbps, the people will have constraints in using their devices,“ he told reporters after attending the ‘Sembang Santai #KeluargaMalaysia @Johor’ programme in Masai, today.

Under the National Digital Network (Jendela), the government strives to improve the country's digital infrastructure, targeting to achieve access to 4G coverage of 96.9 per cent in populated areas with mobile broadband speed of 35 Mbps by the end of this year.

Annuar also stressed that the telcos must keep their promises in providing mobile broadband speed as advertised and the speed cannot be lower than that set by the government.

Compounds could be issued to the telcos for failure to do so, he said.

“Even though it’s rare to hear that telcos are fined, I have ordered MCMC to compound them if they disobey after being given the first warning to upgrade their services, especially to those who do not comply with the speed as advertised,“ he stressed.

The government is committed to providing the infrastructure for the nation's broadband development, and urged the telcos not to delay in undertaking improvements at their respective communications towers.-Bernama