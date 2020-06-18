Ministry sets up National Unity Advisory Council

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of National Unity has set up the National Unity Advisory Council (MPPN) to advise the government on matters of unity and national reconciliation efforts.

In a statement today, the ministry said the advisory council will also propose the best method to address issues and challenges related to unity to further strengthen the national unity agenda.

The council will be chaired by Senior Minister (Education and Human Resources cluster) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and comprise of community leaders including representatives from non-governmental organisations, the private sector and experienced individuals and experts in the field of unity, it read.

The statement said that the members of the council will be appointed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and will sit in the council for a term of two years.

“MPPN will meet six times a year to discuss issues related to unity and harmony among the multiracial community in Malaysia,” it added.

According to the statement, the advisory council is supported by the National Unity Working Committee chaired by Minister of National Unity Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique at the ministerial level, and the State Unity Action Committee chaired by state unity executive council members in their respective states.

“The establishment of the MPPN at the national level and the unity committees at the ministerial and state levels is to strengthen unity and national integration for the betterment of the people and the nation,” it said. - Bernama