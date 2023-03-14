Ministry to reevaluate effectiveness of Teraju: Rafizi

KUALA LUMPUR: The effectiveness of the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) to manage the Bumiputera agenda will be reexamined as the funding allocations provided by the government were not fully channelled to the target groups.

Economy Minister Mohd Rafizi Ramli (pix) said the agency and Bumiputera agendas have always received attention from the government with an allocation of RM135 million for 2023.

“The ministry is examining with the Equity division in the Economy Ministry and Teraju so that we can reevaluate its effectiveness because it gets a huge allocation from year to year.

‘’Part of the allocation can be ‘paid off’ in its administration. It’s given allocations of RM100 million, RM200 million, but what went to the recipients was much less. Hence, I’m not commenting further on Teraju, not because we do not prioritise the Bumiputera (agenda) but want to ensure this matter does not recur,” he said.

Mohd Rafizi said this during the winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2023 at the committee level for the Economy Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Teraju was established in 2011 under the Prime Mnister’s Department. Its role is to spearhead, drive and coordinate the Bumiputera development agenda, aimed at increasing the community’s share in the nation’s economy.

Among the initiatives under the agency are the Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Startup Scheme (SUPERB), Bumiputera Entrepreneur Development Fund and the Bumiputera Prosperity Fund.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. -Bernama