Ministry to use black soldier fly larvae in sustainable waste treatment

TANAH MERAH: The Sustainable Waste Management Project using the Black Soldier Fly (BSF) larvae will be able to resolve the management of daily organic waste, including at landfills in a sustainable manner.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the project is funded by the Low-Carbon Cities Catalyst Grant (GeRAK) under his ministry through the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC).

“The BSF or Hermetia illucens, a species of fly found in tropical climates around the world, is used to process various daily organic waste as well as to protect the environment and reduce pollution.

“The larvae of this species of fly are the best model used for sustainable food waste disposal, besides helping to reduce dumping of food waste into landfills,“ he told reporters after launching the BSF Sustainable Waste Management Project at the Tanah Merah wholesale market site, here today.

Tuan Ibrahim said the BSF facility was also to process waste products collected from the Manal wholesale market and the Bandar Tanah Merah general market.

He said the method would use 60 per cent male larvae and 40 per cent female larvae to process waste products collected and stored at a special house located behind the Manal wholesale market and Bandar Tanah Merah general market, which would take 14 to 21 days.

He said the process was expected to reduce waste dumped in landfills with a potential reduction of three tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per day, adding that the facility could produce compost to replace chemical fertilisers for local authorities' use.

Tuan Ibrahim said the programme would be expanded nationwide to meet the target of 100 Green Houses of Worship that the ministry had set.

This sustainable project, he said, involved the cooperation of agencies such as the Tanah Merah District Council, and the state government through Kelantan Utilities Mubaarakan Holdings Sdn Bhd, Universiti Kelantan Malaysia and the Kelantan Women Development Centre.

“Through GeRAK a total of RM35 million is allocated under the People and Economic Strategic Empowerment Programme (Pemerkasa) approved by the government involving local authorities in the country.

“To date, a total of 141 local authorities have utilised the allocation to implement various low–carbon city initiatives including energy, water, waste, mobility and greenery in public areas or facilities,“ he said.-Bernama