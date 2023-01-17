Ministry’s Braille move on medicine labels lauded

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Association for the Blind (MAB) has commended the Health Ministry (MOH) initiative to include Braille on medicine labels.

Its CEO Datuk George Thomas said the move is long overdue and would increase independence among the visually impaired.

With the initiative, medicine packaging for visually impaired patients would have Braille to explain the dosage and whether it is to treat cough, fever or flu.

“But the name of the medicine, such as Amlodipine (to treat high blood pressure) or Paracetamol (to treat fever and mild pain), would not be indicated in Braille,” he told theSun.

Braille is a tactile writing system taught to the visually impaired. Thomas said the availability of Braille on labels is a good step to enhance the community’s experience with healthcare.

“The ministry, through its Pharmaceutical Services Programme, has consulted with MAB in regards to implementing Braille on the packaging. We also collaborated in a pilot test two months ago.”

Thomas said all this while, the visually impaired community needed someone with sight to read the words written on their prescribed medicine.

“Sighted people, including pharmacists and nurses, have to tell the visually impaired patients which medicine to take, how many times a day and so on. Sometimes, they have to put a certain tactile indicator that is not necessarily in Braille, which makes it harder for these patients to remember, especially the elderly ones,” he said.

“By having standard Braille on the labels, it is easier for patients to identify their medicines so they can consume them safely and correctly.”

An MOH programme spokesman confirmed that the ministry will implement the initiative nationwide from March 11.

However, the ministry is still considering which of the 250 government hospitals and clinics will be given priority as the starting points for the initiative.

Meanwhile, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the initiative has kicked off in some government hospitals and clinics.

“Such establishments in Perlis introduced Braille on their labels in February last year, while Kuala Lumpur Hospital took a similar initiative in November. Implementation will take place in stages across all states this year.”

On Nov 6, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the initiative would benefit 55,000 visually impaired people and Malaysia is the earliest in Asia to introduce visually impaired-friendly medicine labels.