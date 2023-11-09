Minjee Lee wins her ninth LPGA Title in dramatic fashion

CINCINNATI (Ohio): Australia’s Minjee Lee claimed her ninth Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour victory in dramatic fashion at the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, fending off Englishwoman Charley Hull in a two-hole playoff on Sunday.

Following rounds of 67, 69 and 65 at Kenwood Country Club, Lee went into the final day two shots ahead of Hull and second-round leader Peiyun Chien of Taiwan.

With birdies at Holes 2, 7 and 8, Lee extended her lead as she made the turn at 18-under par for the tournament. However, a failed attempt to reach the green in two shots at the par-five 12th turned into a double bogey.

Meanwhile, Hull birdied 14, 15 and 16 to tie for the lead with two holes to play. Lee recorded pars on each of her last six holes, including a clutch ten-foot par-saving putt on the last green to match Hull’s 16-under-par total.

The first playoff hole at the par-four 18th saw a near birdie from off the green by Hull and both players settled for par. Thanks to a superb wedge approach on the second extra hole, Lee knocked in a three-foot birdie putt to claim victory.

“I had a few moments where I felt I was losing, but I wasn’t,” said Lee, a two-time Major winner. “I was like, ‘let’s play till the end and see where it ends up.’ I didn’t give up. I played every shot the best I could and won the playoff, so it feels nice.”

With the runner-up finish, Hull now has five top-10 finishes on the 2023 LPGA Tour and four runner-up results, including two in major championships at the U.S. Women’s Open and AIG Women’s Open.

Rolex World Rankings No. 2 Ruoning Yin of China finished third for the third event in a row and for the fourth time in her last five starts. A Rolex First Time Winner and first-time major champion this season with her victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Yin is now projected to move up to No. 1 when the official rankings are released on Tuesday.

She will become the second golfer from China to top the rankings, joining 10-time LPGA Tour winner Shanshan Feng.

“It means a lot. For me it’s like a dream come true,” said Yin. “I didn’t get many chances to chat with Shanshan, but I’m looking forward to heading back to China and playing in the Asian Games and spending more time with her. She’s the head coach on our national team.”

Malaysia’s Kelly Tan narrowly missed the halfway cut of one-under-par following rounds of 71 and 73.

The LPGA Tour travels to Malaysia this Oct 26-29 as part of its Asian swing with the US$3 million Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.

Results (Top 10 and ties)

272 (-16) Minjee Lee (AUS) 67-69-65-71

Charley Hull (ENG) 67-68-68-69

Lee won on second playoff hole

274 (-14) Ruoning Yin (CHN) 68-66-73-67

276 (-12) Ally Ewing (USA) 69-70-71-66

277 (-11) Mel Reid (ENG) 71-69-71-66

Mi Hyang Lee (KOR) 74-68-68-67

Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 69-69-68-71

Yuka Saso (JPN) 69-66-70-72

Morgane Metraux (SUI) 68-66-70-73

Peiyun Chien (TPE) 66-64-73-74