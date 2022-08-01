Miri police receive report on suspected rocket debris find

MIRI: Miri police today confirmed receiving a report from a resident of Sepupok, Batu Niah, about 81 km south of here on the finding of metal debris believed to be part of the Long March 5B rocket of China near his house.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said following the report at 5.30 pm yesterday, police found a metal piece buried about one meter into the earth.

However, police could not confirm the origin of the metal and sought the assistance of Fire and Rescue Department HAZMAT as well as the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) to analyse the location.

“We are advising members of the public not to go near the area for fear the metal may contain radioactive substance which is harmful to health,’ he said in a statement here today.

The area is being closely monitored to ensure no untoward incident occurs.

The people are also advised not to make any speculation or spread any fake news which may annoy the community

Witnesses of the incident should contact the nearest police station to provide further information.-Bernama