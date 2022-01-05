MISC unit takes delivery of tanker for Shell’s Brazil charter

PETALING JAYA: MISC Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, AET, took delivery of Eagle Campos (pix), the first of another three Suezmax Dynamic Positioning (DP2) Shuttle Tankers purpose built for long-term charter to Shell’s wholly owned indirect subsidiary Brazil Shipping I Ltd.

It elaborated a commitment towards a responsible and eco-friendly means of moving energy had led to the charter agreement with Shell in December 2019.

The first shuttle tanker in the series, Eagle Campos was delivered today, and will be joining Eagle Pillar in Brazil, which AET already operates for Shell.

Meanwhile, the remaining two sister vessels are currently under construction by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in Ulsan, South Korea and due to be delivered later this year.

DPST’s global director Captain Amit Pal commented that the delivery of the vessels marks another milestone in its growing partnership with Shell.

“For AET, this latest vessel delivery further fortifies our position as a leading owner and operator of 12 of these highly specialised dynamic positioning shuttle tankers globally with eight vessels currently operating in the Brazilian Basin (including Eagle Campos),” he said in a statement.

The group outlined it had collaborated with HHI, DNV and Eaglestar in building the vessel to meet Shell’s technical requirements for DP2 shuttle tankers in Brazil and will operate to the highest operational and environmental standards, including full compliance with IMO NOx Tier 3 and SOx emission requirements.

AET has another five DP2 shuttle tankers under construction to be delivered in 2022, which will bring our global DPST fleet to 17, with 13 operating offshore Brazil.