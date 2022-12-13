Mishap-hit funfair continued operating after being sealed: MPKS

KUALA SELANGOR: The funfair at Eco Grandeur here, which was the scene of an accident last night, had been sealed by the Kuala Selangor Municipal Council (MPKS) on Nov 29 this year for failing to obtain a licence but had continued operating.

MPKS president Rahilah Rahmat said, however, the funfair operator had obtained permission from the developer to run the funfair from Dec 2 to Jan 8 next year as the area had yet to be handed over to MPKS.

Yesterday, two women and a child were injured after falling from a ride known as the ‘Sotong Ride’ at Eco Grandeur. Several viral videos and photos on social media showed the ride going out of control, which caused the victims to fall.

Rahilah said MPKS had received an application from the organiser’s representative for a licence twice, on Nov 29 and Dec 1, but the application submitted was incomplete.

“The process to obtain a licence for this funfair needs to be approved by the MPKS Enforcement Department, police, and most importantly, the Selangor Occupational Health and Safety Department (JKKP),“ she told reporters when visiting the scene today.

“They displayed the permit once at the opening of a funfair in Klang, but it was not shown in Kuala Selangor. This case will be referred to the Selangor JKKP and police,“ she said.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said no arrests had been made so far in connection with the incident.

The case would be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office to file charges under Section 6 (1) of the Selangor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 1995 for operating without a licence, he said.

He said the identities of the victims - a 31-year-old woman, her 11-year-old sister and another woman - had not been ascertained. They have been discharged from Shah Alam Hospital.-Bernama