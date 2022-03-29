Mission Everest: Mohanadas whips up spirit of KAME 2022 climbers

PUTRAJAYA: The national climber who conquered the summit of Everest in 1997, Datuk N. Mohanadas, today blew words of encouragement to the 10 climbers of the Keluarga Malaysia Everest 2022 (KAME 2022) mission who will start the quest on April 15 in Kathmandu.

Speaking at the KAME 2022 flag-off ceremony here today, Mohanadas said they must prioritise the security aspect at the highest level and be sensitive to the surrounding conditions during the trek to the summit of Everest which is 8,848 metres above sea level.

“Don’t neglect safety, listen to your body. If (health) the body does not permit, you can stop the climb temporarily. Because when you go to the mountains, the situation is unpredictable. So always follow the weather forecast. Various things can happen such as food poisoning, dehydration and so on,“ he cautioned.

Armed with the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia, 10 national climbers, including a disabled person (PwD), are carrying out the mission to conquer Mount Everest after a two-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from Muhammad Hawari Hashim, 31, who is deaf, the team also comprises former national wrestler Rina Jordana Adnan, 42, and three representatives of VAT 69 Command, namely Kanang Anak Usin, 42, Pragash Murugesu, 32, and Mohammad Hanif Che Ahmad, 28.

Other KAME 2022 climbers are Ahmad Murshid Maktar, 35; Azim Afif Ishak, 33; Ayu Wanirah Naharuddin, 29; Jack Oh Jin Heng, 37; and Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Colonel (PA) Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub, 54.

At the flag-off ceremony, chef de mission of KAME 2022 Tan Sri Dr Salleh Mohd Noor handed over the Jalur Gemilang to Ahmad Murshid as the chief climber of KAME 2022 to plant on the summit of Everest.-Bernama