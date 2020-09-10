Mission school, education hub in Keningau if Warisan returns to power – Shafie

KENINGAU: The Warisan Plus coalition will look into the establishment of a mission school and education hub here in Keningau should they return to power after the state election, said caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal (pix).

Speaking during the launch of a new hall at the St James The Apostle Church here in Kg Bunsit, Bingkor yesterday, Shafie said that there is a need for the state to implement structural changes, especially in terms of education.

“Last year, although it’s not much, I allocated nearly RM200 million (for education purposes).

“But, if we win (the next election), we will increase the allocation for education,” he said.

The Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president said he would make efforts to set up a mission school in Keningau.

“It is my wish that the mission school and education hub in Keningau (will be fulfilled),” he added.

He will be asking for an official letter requesting the establishment of the mission school and education hub in the constituency.

It is understood that the hall cost around RM300,000.

Among those present at the event were former chief justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, former chief minister Tan Sri Bernard Dompok, the head of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kota Kinabalu, Archbishop Datuk John Wong and Bishop of Keningau, Datuk Cornelius Piong.

John, in his speech, requested the State Government to return the power to administer and manage some of the Catholic schools in Sabah back to the Catholic Church.

“This is for the common good of Sabahans,” said John.

There are currently 71 mission schools in Sabah, comprising 47 primary and 24 secondary schools.

Meanwhile, Cornelius said the time had come for the State Government to establish an education hub in Keningau to address the migration of youths who had to leave their homes and families for high-paying jobs due to the state’s lack of eduction opportunities of higher learning.

“With our Chief Minister’s support together with the State Government, we hope to address the serious problem by inducing renowned universities and colleges of higher learning to set up their campuses in Keningau as the heartland of Sabah.

“The (proposed) Keningau Education Hub will be an epicentre for learning not only for students from Sabah and Malaysia but also from South East Asia,” said Cornelius.

He opined that an education hub in Keningau will be more affordable due to the low cost of living in the district. -The Borneo Post