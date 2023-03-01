MITA wants clearer SOP ahead of China tourist arrivals

SERDANG: The Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association (MITA) has urged the government to issue clearer standard operating procedures (SOP) ahead of an influx of tourists arriving from China next Sunday.

Its president Uzaidi Udanis (pix) said this was to facilitate preparations by industry players, including airline companies and frontliners.

“We are proposing that the government issue the SOP as soon as possible to enable us enough time to comply with them,” he told the media at the introduction ceremony of MIHARA Aviation here today.

China will reopen its borders on Jan 8 after being closed for almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are concerns about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Uzaidi said MITA’s collaboration with MIHARA Aviation, which is an airline that provides recreational light aircraft services, will be a new product for travel agents to attract more tourists to enjoy the beauty of the capital from the air.

He said MIHARA Aviation also wants to work with more travel companies to revive the tourism industry through ‘Helicopter Tour’ services around the capital.

“It is very important that we have innovative, new and creative products to attract tourists every year,” he said.-Bernama