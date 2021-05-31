MITEC PPV to begin mega-scale operations on June

KUALA LUMPUR: The vaccination centre (PPV) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) will operate on a mega scale by increasing its daily capacity to up to 8,000 vaccine recipients starting June 7.

MITEC PPV Coordinator Dr Nor Maizura Haron said this, however, would depend on the staff capacity and vaccine supply.

“With the increase of the (centre’s) daily capacity to between 6,000 and 8,000 (vaccine recipients), we need approximately 300 to 500 staff.

“This week alone, we will receive more volunteers and with the supply of vaccine that we are most likely to get, we will start mega-scale operations on June 7,” she said when met on the first day of MITEC PPV operations here today.

At present, she said the centre has 250 staff, 85 of whom were from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Dr Nor Maizura said the current capacity of vaccine recipients at the centre, which operates from 8am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday is between 2,400 and 2,800 daily.

She said the number includes 30 to 50 haj pilgrims listed by Tabung Haji.

“With the increase of the capacity, we also expect an increase in the number of haj pilgrims to be vaccinated here,” she said, adding that the entire vaccination process for each recipient at the centre will take less than one hour.

Meanwhile, acting chief operating officer of MITEC, Mala Dorasamy said MITEC will continue to cooperate with the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) and the MOH to make all the necessary preparations ahead of the commencement of the mega-scale operations.

“We will open more halls to increase the capacity as there are only two halls currently being used.

“We will also provide assistance such as wheelchairs for recipients who might need it,” she added.

Registration for Covid-19 vaccination can be done via the MySejahtera app or by calling 1800-888-828.-Bernama