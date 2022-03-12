MITI, MOH in talks for manufacturing sector booster dose programme: Azmin Ali

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) is in talks with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to set up a vaccination programme to administer Covid-19 booster doses to nearly two million workers in the manufacturing sector nationwide.

Its Senior Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, said this was part of his ministry’s efforts to support the government’s initiative to protect the people’s health in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we all know, workers from the manufacturing sector are among the backbones of the country’s economic progress.

“I believe the sector can facilitate the government’s success with the Covid-19 booster dose vaccination programme, thus providing a safer environment when the country's borders reopen from April 1,” he told reporters after the Rohm-Wako Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd’s groundbreaking ceremony which was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

On March 8, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Malaysia to reopen its borders on April 1.

He said this was in line with the country’s move to enter the 'Transition to Endemic' Phase which would revive the country”s economy as a whole, especially the tourism industry, which was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting further, Mohamed Azmin said as the borders reopen in early April, the country's economic growth is expected to accelerate with the involvement of local companies that will meet the demand of the global market.

“We will continue these efforts and we want this economic boom not only to occur in the Klang Valley but also nationwide, including in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.-Bernama