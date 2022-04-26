Mixed reactions to easing of Covid-19 restrictions

PETALING JAYA: While a health expert has expressed concern over Wednesday’s announcement that exemptions will be made to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP), travel and hotel industry stakeholders are supporting the move as it would breathe life into the tourism industry.

University of Nottingham Malaysia virologist Prof Dr Sandy Loh said: “It is too soon to relax the SOP despite the country recording a commendable immunisation rate.

“Besides, it is risky to relax the SOP as it may become a critical factor in the spread of a new variant, since the fourth dose of the vaccine has not been provided and the child immunisation rate has not reached 80% as yet.”

She said although the government had mentioned offering the fourth dose, it has still not been implemented.

“Basically, we have not achieved herd immunity although it is not too far away.

“Having antibodies differ from person to person due to individual physiology. Therefore, sustaining their protective immunity will be different. This is why I think it is still too early although the cases are less than 10,000 daily.”

Loh said wearing a face mask and conducting a Covid-19 detection test at airports are critical to curbing the spread of the virus as these are the best approaches to avoid infection.

“The exemption of Covid-19 detection tests at airports is worrying because people from other countries may bring in different variants, and if there is a traveller with weakened immunity, the person may spread a new variant among the people,” she said.

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) spokesman Nigel Wong said its members are aware of the SOP that must be implemented to restrict and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Wong, who urged the public to follow the SOP, said Matta has begun training its members to handle the health and safety requirements of travellers based on best practice guidelines and SOP set by the World Health Organisation and the Health Ministry.

“The vaccines have proven to curb the spread and severity of Covid-19. As we move into endemicity, the public should still observe the SOP and maintain hygiene standards if they have not completed their vaccinations.

“Many countries are already opening up and relaxing restrictions due to the effectiveness of the vaccines. Tourism stakeholders, including our government counterparts and health professionals, are already well-versed to handle the current situation, particularly at points of entry like airports.”

Meanwhile, Malaysian Association of Hotels president Datuk N. Subramaniam said relaxation of Covid-19 testing and MySejahtera use are necessary for Malaysia as they are critical in providing confidence to tourists for an uninterrupted journey.

He said the hotel industry will continue to practice enhanced safety and hygiene protocols to protect not only guests but also the industry and the general public.

“MySejahtera is not meant to ensure safety, it was designed for tracing purposes. But now that the community has achieved a high level of immunity and the public healthcare system is back to normal, the transition to endemicity would render the need for such a system redundant.

“The relaxation on testing and MySejahtera, if decided, are timely for Malaysia to stay competitive. Ease of travel is of utmost importance to assure travellers an uninterrupted and enjoyable journey.”