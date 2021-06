KUALA LUMPUR: The National Security Council (MKN) yesterday denied claims of a message titled 'Jawatankuasa Khas Bebas Darurat 2021 Syor Darurat Kesihatan disambung” (Independent Special Committee on Emergency 2021 Recommends Health Emergency to be continued) as viraled on social media.

The MKN stressed that the information related to the Independent Special Committee on Emergency 2021 meeting was false, a statement from the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia's Rapid Response Team said.

“Members of the public are urged not to distribute, circulate or disseminate unverified news received through social media and to delete it immediately.

“Failure to do so is an offence and action can be taken under the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance (No. 2) 2021,“ the statement said. -Bernama