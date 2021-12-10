MMA slams govt’s report card event for endangering public health

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has slammed the government for its 100-day report card event yesterday, which has come under fire after large crowds gathered at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre yesterday.

The four-day event, to commemorate the first 100 days in office for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Cabinet, features a host of programmes and exhibitions.

“Looking at the 100 day Malaysian Family Aspiration programme, it seems that the KPI for the next 100 days is to increase the number of Covid-19 cases in the country,“ MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said in his tweet today.

Earlier, Malaysiakini reported that former health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the event reflected poorly on the government and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin - who attended the event - as they had previously advised the public to avoid crowded places and observe Standard Operating Procedures.

“A lackadaisical commitment to remain steadfast to adherence to SOPs exudes the actual nature of a government that places popularity and pompous show of support, above safety, health and well-being of the rakyat.

“This is extremely irresponsible and regrettable,“ Dr Dzulkefly told the portal.

It was also reported that the Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit, or Sepadu, which organised the event, has defended its crowd control efforts.