MMA: Use 14-day lockdown to mass test, speed up vaccinations

PETALING JAYA: The 14-day full lockdown from June 1 should be used to mass test the community and speed up vaccination of the population, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said today.

It is clear, certain policies have failed to bring the Covid-19 situation under control, its president Datuk Dr. Subramaniam Muniandy said.

He urged the government to use this period to rethink its approach and re-strategise in its fight against the virus.

“Daily cases will soon reach five digits as testing increases,” Subramaniam said in a statement.

“Therefore, mass RTK Antigen screening programmes need to be urgently executed in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Find Test Trace Isolate and Support (FTTIS) system. These efforts should be conducted in all states with support from the Federal government.”

The government should have all the necessary data from Hotspots Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) and MySejahtera to identify areas that urgently need to be screened for Covid-19, he said.

“Community transmissions are high, therefore it is urgent that infections are detected as quickly as possible so that the infected can be immediately isolated to prevent further spread while close contacts are traced,” he added.

Subramaniam said the Health Ministry should accept RTK Antigen positive results instead of conducting an additional RT PCR test for those found positive from RTK Antigen screening.

“RTK Antigen screening is faster in determining positive cases and more cost effective. If a person has tested positive using the RTK Antigen it is more unlikely they will test negative using RT PCR. At present, those testing positive using RTK Antigen have to take an RT PCR test to confirm their positive result. The results for RT PCR can take around two days to obtain,” he added.