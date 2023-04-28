MMEA busts 12 high-profile cases out of 42 arrests during Op Khas Pagar Laut

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has successfully busted 12 high-profile cases out of the 42 arrests made through its anti-crime operation dubbed Op Khas Pagar Laut 2023, with a value of the seizure amounting to RM13 million.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this data was based on the operation conducted in the country’s waters between April 9 and 25, and that there are still 48 hours left before the operation ends on April 30.

“The operation involves 800 MMEA officers and members to safeguard the country's borders involving 3,000 kilometres of the country's waters.

“From the 12-high profile arrests, three involved the smuggling of cigarettes and encroachment of foreign fishing vessels while two cases each involved attempts to smuggle undocumented migrants and controlled goods such as petrol and cooking oil.

“The Johor MMEA managed to bust one case of attempted theft and one case of attempted gang robbery involving four individuals at the Aurora Producer 1 Platform in Tanjung Langsat, Johor on April 24,” he told reporters here today.

Saifuddin was met by reporters after a working visit and gift presentation to MMEA officers and members who were on duty during the operation on board the KM Burau maritime vessel here today, which was also attended by MMEA acting director-general (DG) Rear Admiral Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim, and deputy DG (operations) Rear Admiral Hamid Mohd Amin.

Elaborating further, Saifuddin said overall he was very satisfied with Op Khas Pagar Laut and hoped that the MMEA will continue to carry out efforts to safeguard the country's waters.

He said the MMEA would also tighten control and optimise operations in the country's maritime areas, especially along the country's borders with Thailand as well as Indonesia.

“Through continued action by the MMEA, we will be able to reduce and stop criminal activities such as the smuggling of undocumented migrants and cigarettes in the Tok Bali estuary (Terengganu) and the encroachment of foreign fishing boats.

“The RM13 million seizure involved cigarettes, controlled goods such as petrol and cooking oil as well as foreign fishing boats that encroached into the country’s waters. Of the 42 arrests, 32 arrests involved foreigners,“ he said.

He also said as many as 45 assets were placed on standby for 24 hours a day to carry out monitoring including the use of MMEA's air assets.

“As for the case of robbery in Johor, it involved locals. The MMEA will not be complacent and neglect its duties,” he added. -Bernama