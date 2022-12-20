MMEA continues search for missing fisherman in Langkawi waters

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will continue its search for a fisherman who was reported missing after going out fishing in Selat Bagan Nyior, near Langkawi, yesterday afternoon.

Kedah/Perlis MMEA director First Admiral (Maritime) Romli Mustafa said the victim identified as Zaizali Harun, 61, had gone fishing alone from Kuala Sanglang, Perlis at 4.30 pm.

“The search and rescue operation was initiated immediately after receiving a missing persons report from the victim’s son, since his father who had gone wishing did not come back. It is believed the victim’s boat had an engine problem.

“The search and rescue operation is going on with the assistance of the Marine Police while a number of fishing boats have also joined the search,” he said in a statement, here today.

Romli also advised those who wished to go fishing in the sea to take safety precautions like wearing safety jackets, check the weather forecast and ensure their boats are in good condition.

“Members of the public who wish to inform about emergencies or accidents while at sea can contact the 24-hour emergency line MERS 999 or contact the Kedah/Perlis MMEA Operations Centre via 04-9662750,” he said.-Bernama