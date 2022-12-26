MMEA continues search for missing Indonesian fisherman in Labuan waters

LABUAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Labuan is continuing its search and rescue operation (SAR) for a fisherman who was reported missing in Labuan waters after trying to free a fishing net caught in their boat’s propeller on Christmas Day (Dec 25).

Labuan MMEA director Capt (maritime) Nudin Jusoh said the victim, identified as Diniela Rambie, 58, had gone fishing with two other crew members at around 5pm.

“The search and rescue operation was initiated immediately after receiving a missing person’s report from the victim’s friends the same day, since he did not come back to the boat.

“The victim and another crew member were trying to free the fishing net that got trapped in the boat’s propeller, one crew returned to the boat, but the victim did not after the net was successfully freed,” he told Bernama today.

Nudin said the search and rescue operation, which has entered its second day today, involved personnel from the marine police, Fisheries Department, Labuan Fire and Rescue Department with the assistance of a number of fishing boats.

He also advised those who wished to go fishing in the sea to take safety precautions, wear safety jackets, and to check the weather forecast and ensure their boats are in good condition.

He said the Foreign Ministry has been informed about the missing fisherman so that it could be channelled to the Consulate General of Indonesia in Malaysia.-Bernama