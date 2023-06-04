MMEA detains tanker without marine insurance, proper documents off Labuan

LABUAN: An oil tanker was detained about 25 nautical miles northwest from here by the Labuan branch of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) on Wednesday (April 5).

MMEA Labuan deputy director, commander Mohd Hafiz Abd Mutalib said that an MMEA boat stumbled upon the tanker when patrolling the area around 1pm.

He said the tanker registered in Malaysia was manned by eight seafarers - four Malaysians, three Myanmar nationals and an Indonesian aged between 21 and 42.

He said upon inspection, the vessel was found to not have marine insurance.

It was also found to have not in possession port clearance documents, crew list, seafaring competency and qualification documents.

“We have taken all the crew along with the vessel to our MMEA jetty at Patau-Patau for further questioning, after they failed to present the documents,” he said.

The case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO 1952). -Bernama