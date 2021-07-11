MMEA foils attempt to smuggle one tonne of ketum leaves

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone foiled an attempt to smuggle out about a tonne of ketum leaves in the waters of Kuala Kerpan, Jerlun, last Friday (July 9).

Kedah and Perlis Maritime director Mohd Zawawi Abdullah said the ketum leaf seizure was made based on intelligence regarding the smuggling of ketum leaves in the area.

“A Malaysian Maritime patrol boat dispatched to the location at 1.30am to conduct a raid had detected a fibre boat without a registration number moving in a suspicious manner towards Kuala Kerpan.

“On realising the presence of the authorities, the suspect changed direction by speeding towards the nearby beach to escape, leaving the boat and cargo behind,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said 100 black plastic packages containing ketum leaves, weighing about one tonne and estimated to be worth RM180,000 were found in the boat.

According to him, the ketum leaves are believed to be smuggled by sea for a neighbouring country due to high demand there with a market price of around RM180 per kg compared to RM40 per kg in this country.

“All the seized items along with the fibre boat and engine estimated to be worth RM235,000 were taken to the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone jetty to facilitate investigations under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952,“ he said.

Mohd Zawawi said this ketum leaf seizure is the seventh made by his team this year and total seizure value achieved so far is RM734,600. — Bernama