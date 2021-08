ALOR GAJAH: An attempt to smuggle out 1,100 Murai Kampung or oriental magpie-robins was thwarted by the Negeri Sembilan/Melaka Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan/Melaka MMEA director Captain Maritime Haris Fadzillah Abdullah said the boat carrying the birds was spotted near the Alai shores last night and an MMEA patrol boat was quickly deployed to the location at 9.15 pm.

“And as soon as the smugglers sensed the presence of our enforcement team, they quickly sped off towards the beach and managed to disappear without a trace in the darkness.

“However, 55 baskets filled with 1,100 oriental magpie-robins worth about RM44,000 were found left behind at a rocky section of the beach,” he said in a statement today.

Haris Fadzillah said the MMEA believed that the activity was being masterminded by a local and that the birds were believed to be smuggled to a neighbouring country due to the strong demands and high prices there.

The case is being investigated under the Quarantine and Inspection Services Act Malaysia 2011.-Bernama