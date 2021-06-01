MMEA foils attempt to smuggle out syabu, ecstacy worth RM3.33 million

PORT KLANG: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle out 56 kg of syabu and ecstacy worth RM3.33 million about 3.4 nautical miles southwest of Sungai Kapar Kecil, Pulau Ketam, last night.

Its deputy director-general of operations Rear Admiral Kamaruszaman Abu Hassan said two locals, namely a 70-year-old man and his 40-year-old daughter as well as a 24-year-old Indonesian man were also arrested.

Kamaruszaman said MMEA came across the fiberglass boat with the three suspects onboard during the operation codenamed ‘Op Belangkas’ in Selangor waters, and ordered them to stop.

“One of our personnel got onto the suspects’ boat to conduct an inspection, but the senior citizen who was the captain of the boat did not cooperate and began speeding,” he said, adding that the boat was eventually intercepted and sank following a collision after the suspect made some dangerous maneuvers.

Kamaruszaman said they found four sacks believed to be syabu drugs weighing 30kg and ecstasy pills weighing 25kg floating in the water, and the drugs were believed to be on their way to the Indonesian border.

However, Kamaruszaman said that the senior citizen was found to have died prior to reaching the Pulau Indah Marine Police jetty at 12.30 pm yesterday, and his body was taken to hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

“We were also led to the (senior male) suspect’s house by his daughter around 5 am today and found 1 kg of syabu in her father’s room. We are also still investigating where the suspect got the supply of the drugs.

“The (remaining) suspects have also remanded for five days beginning today and the case is being investigated according to Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.-Bernama