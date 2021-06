KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has identified 33 hot locations for migrant smuggling in eight states nationwide, said MMEA Maritime Criminal Investigation Division deputy director Captain Ahmad Faridi Ferdaus.

Ahmad Faridi said besides migrant smuggling, the locations involved are also gateways for drug trafficking.

“Among the locations involved are Sungai Kisap, Sungai Kilim and Perairan Sungai Nyor Setali waters in Langkawi, Kedah and Sungai Kuala Perlis and Pantai Batu Putih-Sungai Padang in Perlis.

“In Perak, the hot spots are Telok Muroh-Lekir and Hutang Melintang. In Selangor, they involved Kuala Selangor-Kapar, Pulau Ketam, Sungai Lima, Kuala Langat and Sepang,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme yesterday.

He said in Negeri Sembilan, the six hot spots are Tanjung Selamat, Pantai Telok Pelandok, Pulau Bagan Pinang, Bagan Lalang, Port Dickson and Sungai Lukut while in Melaka, they are at Kampung Tengah, Pulau Konet, Tanjung Kling, Pantai (ALAM) and Padang Temu-Umbai.

Ahmad Faridi said the hot spots in Johor included Muar, Parit Jawa, Sarang Buaya, Pantai Perpat, Kukup and Tanjung Adang while in Sabah, they are at the waters of Felda Sahabat, Daratan Kertam Kinabatangan as well as the waters of Pulau Bodgaya and Tambisan-Daratan Merabung-Pulau Pompom.

“Smugglers are focusing on these areas as they felt more familiar and it is easier for the skippers to land boats carrying migrants. They also carried other goods such as drugs and other illegal stuff,” he said.

In this regard, he said MMEA with the cooperation of other enforcement agencies such as the Immigration Department and the Royal Malaysian Navy are focusing on these locations to curb such activities. -Bernama