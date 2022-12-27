MMEA Labuan to balance enforcement, economic recovery

LABUAN: The Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will be proactive in its role of being an enforcement agency to balance its enforcement as well as the economic well-being of the duty-free island.

Its director captain Nudin Jusoh said the agency would continue to enforce the existing maritime-related laws in the interest of security and national sovereignty.

“The extremely difficult and complex task of balancing the well-being of the economy and enforcement is the foremost challenge...however, we must ensure our enforcement will not have significant effects on the economy.

“It is important for the maritime industry players to adhere to the existing maritime laws and must constantly notify the MMEA on any required assistance pertaining to the maritime-related activity for a smooth operation,” he told Bernama after attending a briefing on ship-to-ship transfer activity by the Victoria STS Sdn Bhd at the company’s office here today.

He said the ship-to-ship cargo transfer activities in the Labuan waters must be given attention due to its economic spillover to the island’s economy.

“We have listened to the briefing on the ongoing ship-to-ship cargo transfer activity by the Victoria STS, and we will give our cooperation for a smooth operation, and the operator must fully adhere to the safety standards and other related requirements.

“As the ship-to-ship activity by the Victoria STS is recognised and approved by the government, we can help monitor the activity and its surrounding,” he said.-Bernama