MMEA makes 32 arrests, seizures worth RM10.6 mln in 'Op Pagar Laut'

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has made 32 arrests and seized goods and assets worth about RM10.6 million in Op Pagar Laut which began on April 19.

MMEA director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the biggest success so far was the impounding of seven Vietnamese fishing boats at several locations in Malaysian waters.

Two boats were detained on Wednesday and one boat was impounded yesterday in Terengganu waters, while two boats each were detained in Kelantan and Mersing waters in Johor on April 22, he said.

A total of 66 Vietnamese crews were arrested under the Fisheries Act 1985 and Immigration Act 1959/63, with seizures estimated at RM10.5 million, he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zubil said MMEA also foiled five cases of smuggling of contraband and controlled goods with seizures worth RM78,755.

They included a seizure of 180 cartons of white L3 cigarettes and 200 cartons of Astro Hijau cigarettes, all worth RM45,000, in Semporna waters, Sabah on Tuesday (April 26) under the Customs Act 1967.

Under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, a total of 100 litres of petrol worth RM205 was seized in Sandakan waters on April 22 and 1,070 packets of one kilogramme cooking oil worth RM11,075 were confiscated in Semporna waters on the same day, he added.

Mohd Zubil said 16 illegal immigrants comprising four Indonesians, four Myanmar nationals and eight Cambodians were arrested for not possessing valid personal and travel documents.-Bernama