ALOR SETAR: Two members of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kedah were remanded for seven days beginning today to assist in investigation on allegations that they received monthly bribes from fishermen in Kuala Kedah for the past three years.

The remand order on the two suspects, aged 44 years and ranked as Bintara Muda Maritim, was issued by the Principal Assistant Registrar of the Alor Setar Court, Noor Lyana Ab Rahim.

It was learnt that both suspects had asked and received the monthly bribes in the form of cash worth between RM200 and RM2,000 from fishermen and boat owners in return for not taking action for incursion offences on fishing areas.

They were detained at 5.30 pm and 6 pm yesterday at the office of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Alor Setar, here.

Meanwhile, the Kedah MMEA Director, Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap confirmed the matter but declined further comment.

The case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MMEA Act 2009. — Bernama