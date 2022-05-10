MMEA nabs 21 Vietnamese fishermen, seizes items worth RM1.5m

MERSING: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrested 21 Vietnamese fishermen including a skipper for carrying out illegal fishing activities about 16 nautical miles northeast of Pulau Aur here yesterday afternoon.

Mersing Maritime Zone director Commander Khairul Nizam Misran said the agency also seized a fishing vessel, fishing equipment, about 3,500 kilogrammes of sea produce and 1,000 litres of diesel supply, estimated to be worth RM1.5 million.

He said the MMEA patrol vessel conducting the Op Jaksa operation was rushed to the location following complaints from anglers near the island at about noon.

“Checks on the 21 crew members and skipper found that all of them are Vietnamese aged 17 to 47. They also failed to produce valid identification documents,” he said in a statement today.

Khairil Nizam said the case was being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 for trespassing and fishing in Malaysian waters without permission and Immigration Act 1959/63 for failure to produce valid identification documents.

He also urged anyone with information on maritime criminal activities to contact MERS 999 or the Johor Maritime Operations Centre at 07-219 9404.-Bernama